ವಿಪತ್ತು ನಿರ್ವಹಣೆಗೆ ಆಪದ್ ಮಿತ್ರ: ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತರ ನೆರವಿಗಾಗಿ ತಂಡ

Bangalore

oi-Nayana

English summary

National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) has formed AAPADH MITRA team which will take rescue operation in emergency situation like flood, fire and other incidents across 25 state in the country. In Karnataka, the NDRF team is under training at Ulsoor lake in Bangalore and the same will be sent to Belgaum which was condidered flood affected district during every monsoon.