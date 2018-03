ಗೋಹತ್ಯೆ ನಿಷೇಧ: ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಹೊಸ ದಾಳ?!

Karnataka

Trupti Hegde

English summary

A law to prohibit cow slaughter has made a comeback to propel the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hindutva push ahead of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. Leader of opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council, K S Eshwarappa on Monday said that a bill banning cow slaughter will be the first to be passed by BJP government when it comes to power.