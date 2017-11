ಮೈಸೂರು: ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಜ್ಜಾದ ಕನ್ನಡ ತೇರು

Mysore

Yashaswini

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

83rd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelanama Programs officially started today(ov 11th). Minister HC Mahadevappa, inaugurated the Registration Office and Kannada ratha , which will travel across the Mysuru district today. The Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be taking place from Nov 24th to 26th