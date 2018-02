ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 7ರಂದು 'ಹಳ್ಳಿ ಮನೆ ರೊಟ್ಟಿಸ್' ಶಿಲ್ಪಾಗೆ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾದಿಂದ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ

Mangalore

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Mahindra and Mahindra company recognised Mangaluru 'Halli Mane Rotti's' Shilpa achievement and she will be felicitated by company on March 7th in New Delhi.