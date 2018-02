ಬದುಕಿನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಬಡಿದಾಡಿದ ಶಿಲ್ಪಾಗೆ ಮಹಿಂದ್ರಾ ಉಡುಗೊರೆ

Mangalore

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸಿಕರ್

English summary

Chairman of Mahindra group Anand Mahindra gifted Bolero mobile truck for food business run by Shilpa at Mangaluru . Shilpa run Halli Mane Rotties a popular mobile canteen in Mannagudda at Mangaluru.