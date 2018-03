ವಿವಾದ ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಾಕಿದ ಕೇರಳದ ಸಂಸದನ ಪತ್ನಿ ನಿಶಾ ಕಥೆ

India

oi-Mahesh

ಕೇರಳ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ ಕೆಎಂ ಮಣಿ ಅವರ ಪುತ್ರ ಸಂಸದ ಜೋಸ್ ಮಣಿ ಪತ್ನಿ ನಿಶಾ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮ 'The Other Side Of This Life-Snippets of my life as a Politician's Wife' ಪುಸ್ತಕದಲ್ಲಿ ತಮಗಾದ ಕಿರುಕುಳದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

English summary

The wife of a Kerala parliamentarian, Nisha Jose, has touched off a political controversy with #MeToo allegations in her memoir. Though she hasn't named anyone, Shone George, the son of a legislator, has filed a police complaint against her saying the allegations appear to point at him.