ಆಂಧ್ರ ಅಸೆಂಬ್ಲಿ ಕಟ್ಟಡ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಲಹೆಗಾರರಾದ ರಾಜಮೌಳಿ!

All I am doing is interpreting the vision of @NCBN garu to Foster + Partners to quicken the process.

English summary

Denying rumours of having been appointed a consultant for designing the city of Amaravati, Telugu filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli on Thursday said that he is only assisting the architectural firm in coming up with the design for the Assembly building.