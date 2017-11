ಪ್ರಚೋದನಕಾರಿ ಭಾಷಣ ಮಾಡದಂತೆ ಎಂಇಎಸ್ ಮೇಲೆ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧ

Belgaum

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

District magistrate has passed an order not to indulge in provocative speech by MES leaders, Maharashtra leaders against Kannada and Karnataka government in view of winter session beginning in Belagavi. If they do so, they will be banned entering Belagavi district.