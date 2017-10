ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 29ಕ್ಕೆ ಧರ್ಮಸ್ಥಳಕ್ಕೆ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ

Mangalore

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

PM Narendra Modi will visit Dharmasthala on October 29th. He will participate in Dharmasthala Graminabhivriddhi Yojane program at Ujire, Dakshina Kannada district. After that, he will visit Dharmasthala temple.