ನ.18ಕ್ಕೆ ಕೆ.ಎಸ್.ನ.ಟ್ರಸ್ಟ್ ನಿಂದ ಕವಿಪತ್ನಿ ದಿನಾಚರಣೆ: ವಿಭಿನ್ನ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

K.S.Narasimhaswamy trust is celebrating a different event as Kavipatni Dinacharane(birthday celebration of poet's wife) on Nov. 18th, in National College Basavanagudi in Bengaluru. The trust will be presenting an award to poet's wife in memory of great kannada poet K.S.Narasimhaswamy's wife Venkamma'.