ಮಹದಾಯಿ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ತಿರುಗುಬಾಣವಾಗುತ್ತಾ? ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಎಂಎಲ್ಎ ಸಂದರ್ಶನ

Bangalore

ಬಾಲರಾಜ್ ತಂತ್ರಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

An exclusive interview of Jayanagar constituency (in Bengaluru, Karnataka) MLA BN Vijayakumar - Part 2. Vijayakumar explained his view on Mahadayi issue, PM Modi and Amit Shah trend in Karnataka and his appeal to voters of Jayanagar constituency.