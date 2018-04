ಸಿಡಿದೆದ್ದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರು, ಮೊಯ್ಲಿ ವಿರುದ್ದ ಭಾರೀ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ

Udupi

Balaraj Tantri



Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Congress workers huge protest in Karkala (Udupi district) over ticket issue. Uday Kumar Shetty and Gopal Bhandary was the main ticket contender. Congress has announced the ticket to Gopal Bhandary. Uday Kumar Shetty claims, because of Veerappa Moily lobby, ticket has not given to me.