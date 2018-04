ಸಿ.ಎಂ.ನಿಂಬಣ್ಣವರ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ ತಪ್ಪಲು ಕಾರಣ ಯಾರು ಗೊತ್ತಾ?

Hubballi

lekhaka-JYOTHI DEVANGAMATH

English summary

As you know in kalaghatagi Dharwad district, ticket aspirant CM Nimbannavar's supporeters called for a day long bandh on Tuesday. Butaccording to the news Mahesh Tenginkai got ticket by a BJP leader. Protesting time Jagadish Shettar Promised to Nimbannavar's supporeters i will talk with leaders.