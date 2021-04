3 ONGC employees, 2 Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) & a Junior Technician (Production) have been abducted by unknown armed miscreants in the early hours of 21 April 2021. The abduction took place on a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar District.

Six employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) were allegedly abducted in the early hours of Wednesday from a rig site in Lakwa field of Assam’s Sivasagar district, the company said.