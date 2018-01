'ಓಲ್ಡ್ ಮಾಂಕ್' ಪರಿಚಯಿಸಿದ ಕಪಿಲ್ ಮೋಹನ್ ಇನ್ನಿಲ್ಲ

Business

Legendary Entrepreneur, Chairman and MD of Mohan Meakin Ltd, Padmashree Brig. Dr. Kapil Mohan VSM (Rtd) passes away at Mohan Nagar. He was the man behind the success of famous brands like Old Monk, Solan No. 1, Golden Eagle! Rest in peace. Deepest condolences to the family! pic.twitter.com/Bzpox1DZzP

It is a sad day for the Old Monk fans. Brigadier (retd) Kapil Mohan(88), the man behind the iconic Old Monk rum has passed away. Old Monk was launched in 1954 and was the largest selling rum brand in the world for long.