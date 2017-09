ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಾದ ಎಚ್‌ ಡಿ ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿಗೆ ನಾಳೆ ಶಸ್ತ್ರ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ

Bangalore

JD(S) State president H D Kumaraswamy, who is scheduled to undergo a valve replacement surgery this weekend, was on Thursday evening hospitalised for preoperative care. Kumaraswamy, who has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital on Bannerghatta Road, will be operated upon by cardiologist Dr Sathyaki P Nambala on Saturday.