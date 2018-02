ಕೆ.ಜಿ. ಟೊಮೆಟೋಗೆ 4 ರೂ.! ರೈತರ ಗೋಳು ಕೇಳೋರ್ಯಾರು?!

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Tomato prices drop as supplies improve. Chamarajanagar farmers suffering from heavy loss of money from tomato crop. Farmers are selling tomatos for RS 2 to 4 per KG now!