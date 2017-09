ಗೊಂದಲದ ನಡುವೆ ಸಂಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಮುಕ್ತವಾದ ಹೊಸಕೆರೆಹಳ್ಳಿ ಮೇಲ್ಸೇತುವೆ

Bangalore

A 300-metre-long flyover near Hosakerehalli on the Outer Ring Road inaugurated by Mayor G Padmavathi, Minister KJ George, M Krishnappa. The flyover, built under the CM’s Nagarottana Programme, is one of the five flyovers which are part of the signal-free corridor from Mysore Road junction to Central Silk Board junction.