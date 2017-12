ವರ್ಷದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ: ಚಿಕ್ಕಮಗಳೂರು ಎಸ್ಪಿ ಅಣ್ಣಾಮಲೈ

Features

Sachhidananda Acharya

Oneindia Kannada has chosen SP of Chikkamagaluru district K Annamalai as the 'Newsmaker of Karnataka 2017' as he was in the news for many reasons. Provides the best security to Bantwal taluk on its worst condition in January, assured education and other expenditure to a minor girl and with tight security he remains 'Coffee Land' with calm during Datta Jayanti celebration which is why he comes in on the Newsmaker of the Year 2017.