ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಹಿನ್ನೋಟ: ಮಿನುಗಿದ ಹಾಗೂ ಮಂಕಾದ ತಾರೆಗಳು

English summary

Elections 2018 : More than 15 film personalities contested in the 2013 assembly elections but, many failed to achieve success. The list includes Ambareesh, producer HD Kumaraswamy, Umashree, Pooja Gandhi, Nagendra Prasad, Muniratna, BC Patil, Anand Appugol, Ravikiran and so on.