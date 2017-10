ಮೃಗಜಲದ ಬೆನ್ನು ಹತ್ತಿ ಸುಖಿಸುವ ಯಯಾತಿ ಇಂದಿಗೂ ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತ

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

English summary

Mythological story of Yayati, written by Jnanpith awardee Khandekar, is still relevant. We can see many people in present world like Yayati sacrifice the life of their dear ones for the sake of worldly desires. Beautiful write up by Vasant Kulkarni, Singapore.