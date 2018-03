ವೀರಪ್ಪ ಮೊಯ್ಲಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಹದೇವಪ್ಪ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿದ್ದು ಹೀಗೆ...

Karnataka

oi-Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Congress leader and PWD minister of Karnataaka H C Mahadevaiah reacts about Verrappa Moily's tweet against him. A tweet by senior Congressman, Veerappa Moily has raised eyebrows. While slamming the process in which candidates are selected, he came down heavily on the role of money power in politics.