8 ಕೋಟಿ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರಿಗೆ ಗ್ಯಾಸ್, 4 ಕೋಟಿ ಜನರಿಗೆ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್

Targets revised for Ujjwala and Saubhagya yojana : 8 crore free gas connections to be provided to women under Ujjwala Yojana and 4 crore electricity connections to the poor under Saubhagya Yojana - FM @arunjaitley #NewIndiaBudget pic.twitter.com/mO6xF9h74h

Cooking gas being given free to poor under PMUY, 8 crore poor women now have LPG connections. 4 crore poor will get power connection under PM Saubhagya Yojana. The govt will spend Rs 16,000 crore on this scheme, promises Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Union Budget 2018-19.