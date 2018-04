ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಮರಿಗೆ ಬಸ್ ಉರುಳಿ 26 ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಸಾವು

India

The death toll in the bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's has risen to 26. The mishap took place on Monday after a school bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra. NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot and rescue efforts are underway in full swing in Kangra's Nurpur. Reports say that a total of 39 students were in the bus.