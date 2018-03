ದೇಶಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಬಲಿದಾನಗೈದ ಆ ಮೂರು ವೀರರಿಗೆ ಭಾವಪೂರ್ಣ ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾಂಜಲಿ

India

Remembering the brave sons of the soil, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, on #ShaheedDiwas . Their sacrifice was a beacon that lit our way through the freedom struggle. We’re observing this momentous occasion as ‘Youth Empowerment Day’ in memory of these youth icons. pic.twitter.com/TtJfFVtP9q

My tributes to the martyrs, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their Martyrdom Day. Their supreme sacrifice for a better tomorrow for the country, shall always be gratefully remembered. #ShaheedDiwas pic.twitter.com/p1EUycMpil

Remembering Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev on the day of their martyrdom and salute their indomitable valour & patriotism. The nation continues to reminisce their significant contributions towards India's independence. #ShaheedDiwas #BhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/2OrjhA5OBy

Tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their Martyrdom Day. Supreme sacrifice made by them for the freedom of our Nation will remain etched forever in our memories. #ShaheedDiwas pic.twitter.com/lL0zkJ8fVA

English summary

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were hanged till death on March 23, 1931, in Lahore jail by the colonial British. After that incident every year, on March 23, Martyr’s Day or Shaheed Diwas is observed in memory of them who sacrificed their lives for the country. Here are some twitter statements.