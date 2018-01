ನಾವೂ ಒಂದು ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ ಬಿಡ್ತೀವಿ ನೋಡಿ: ಸಂದರ್ಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಉಪೇಂದ್ರ

Elections

ಕೆ.ಎನ್.ಸುಪ್ರೀತ್/ಎಮ್.ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

In an interview with Oneindia Kannada KPJP leader, Kannada actor Upendra has unleashed his thoughts, plans and preparations for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. He said, KPJP has done a survey and will release in right time. He also says, with knowledge and effort.