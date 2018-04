ಚನ್ನಪಟ್ಟಣದಿಂದ ಎಚ್ಡಿಕೆ ಗೆದ್ದೇ ಗೆಲ್ಲುತ್ತಾರೆ : ಅನಿತಾ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸ

Ramanagara

Anitha Kumaraswamy is confident that H D Kumaraswamy will emerge victorious from Channapatna in Ramanagara district in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 to be held on 12th May. Election results will be announced on 15th May. C P Yogeshwar is contesting in this constituency from BJP.