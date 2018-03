ನಿಮ್ಮ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿನ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಮೀಸಲು ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ಪಟ್ಟಿ

Karnataka

oi-Balaraj Tantri

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Reserved Assembly Seats in Karnataka assembly for SC and ST. Out of 224 constituency 36 reserved for SC, 15 for ST and remaining 173 constituency is in general category. Except Udupi, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu and Chikkaballapura district all the districts has SC/ST category seats.