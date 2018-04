ಮೋದಿ ಸರಕಾರದಿಂದ ಬಡವರಿಗಾಗಿ ಹೊಸ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಯೋಜನೆ

India

oi-Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

One of the most ambitious social welfare schemes of the Modi-led government, the Labour Ministry has drafted a plan to provide universal social security coverage for the poorest fifth of the country. The plan, for which Rs 1.2 lakh crore is likely to be set aside, will greatly benefit employed in the unorganised sector and lack any kind of social security coverage.