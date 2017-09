ಓಣಂ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಲಾಟ್ರಿ 10 ಕೋಟಿ ಬಂಪರ್ ಯಾರಿಗೆ?

India

Mahesh

English summary

The Kerala lottery department has announced the Onam Bumper 2017 results on Friday. The bumper prize went to the ticket that had the number AJ 442876. The prize money for the first position is Rs 10 crore. Musthafa Moottatharammal, 48, native of Chuzhali at Moonniyur near Parappanangadi has won the prize.