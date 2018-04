ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಬಾದಾಮಿಯನ್ನೇ ಆಯ್ದುಕೊಂಡದ್ದೇಕೆ? ಜಾತಿಲೆಕ್ಕಾಚಾರ ಏನು?

Bagalkot

oi-Manjunatha

English summary

It has been confirmed that Siddaramaiah will also be contesting from Badami constituency in Bagalkot district in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. It could be a safe bet for Siddaramaiah as not just Lingayats and Veerashaivas (65,000), but also Kuruba (48,000) community voters are huge in number. Even Dalits (47,000) could play major role in electing the MLA.