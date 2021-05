ಜೈಲುವಾಸಿ ಮಗ ಎಂಎಲ್ಎ ಆಗಲು 84 ವರ್ಷ ವಯಸ್ಸಿನ ತಾಯಿಯ ಶ್ರಮ ಸಾರ್ಥಕ

84-year-old Priyada Gogoi walked miles and attended hundreds of meetings as she campaigned for her jailed son and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi, who has been charged under UAPA and jailed since December 2019.



He won from #Sivasagar #Assam



This was her battle as much as it was his!