ಚಿಕ್ಕಮಗಳೂರು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಚಿತ್ರಣ ಅಂಕಿ ಅಂಶ

Elections

oi-Lekhaka

English summary

karnataka assembly election 2018, Chikkamagaluru district overall Political picture is here. Chikkamagaluru has five assembly constituencies Chikmagalur, Kadur, Tarikere, Mudigere, Sringeri. Out of which four are general and Mudigere is reserved(SC). In 2013 BJP and JDS shared two seats and Congress won in Tarikere