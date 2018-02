ಸಿಂಗಪುರ ಕುಡಿಯುವ ನೀರಿನ ಬರ ನೀಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಬಗೆ ಹೇಗೆ?

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Is Singapore prepared to face drinking water scarcity? Singapore has no natural water supply. Though it is getting water from Malaysia, the country has developed several lakes, built Marina barriage, using desalination to extract drinking water from sea, developed NEwater technology.