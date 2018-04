ಕಾರ್ಕಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಹೀಗೆ! 'ಕೈ' ಕಮಾಂಡ್ ಬಳಿ ತೂಕದ ಬಟ್ಟು

Udupi

lekhaka-Shreyas K

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karkala assembly constituency in Udupi district is now become very interesting for Congress. Because former chief minister and prominent leader Veerppa Moily wanted ticket for his son Harsha Moily. This issue become controversy after Veerappa Moily's tweet. So, who will get Congress ticket from Karkala. Here is an analysis.