ಒಂದೇ ಪುಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ರಿಸ್ತಪೂರ್ವ, ಕ್ರಿಸ್ತಶಕದ ಕ್ಯಾಲೆಂಡರ್​​

Raichur

ರಾಯಚೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Meet Shiva Krishnamurthy creator of Infinite calendar.Shiva Krishnamurthy hails from Hatti, Lingasugar, Raichur claims to have designed a calender dated from BC to AD