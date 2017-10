ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಮದುವೆ ಆಗ್ತಾರಾ? ಉತ್ತರಕ್ಕೆ ಈ ವಿಡಿಯೋ ನೋಡಿ!

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#WATCH : Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi responds to Boxer Vijender Singh's question on sports, also answers "When will he get married?" pic.twitter.com/uyMEO155vT

English summary

'Jab hogi to hogi (it will happen, when it is bound to happen). I believe in destiny," Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi answered Boxer Vijender Singh's question, in which he asked, when will Rahul Gandhi get married?