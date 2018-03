ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಮಾಳವೀಯ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ವಿವಾದಕ್ಕೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟೀಕರಣ

New Delhi

oi-Trupti Hegde

Amit Malviya's tweet was based on a TV channel's source. It had no intention to undermine the stature of EC. A Karnataka Congress leader had also tweeted the same thing. We agree that he (Malviya) shouldn't have tweeted it: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP after meeting with EC officials pic.twitter.com/McqxhsUZCT

English summary

