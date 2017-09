ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಜತೆಗೆ ದಾವೂದ್ ಸಂಧಾನ ಮಾತುಕತೆ: ಠಾಕ್ರೆ

Mumbai

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

English summary

Raj Thackeray dropped a bombshell today as he claimed that India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim is trying to negotiate his return with the central government as "he wants to spend his last days" in his home country.