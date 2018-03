ಆ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಗೂ ನನಗೂ ಸಂಬಂಧವಿಲ್ಲ: ವೀರಪ್ಪ ಮೊಯ್ಲಿ

Karnataka

oi-Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

INC needs to solve money in politics. We can’t afford to have road contractors and their nexus with the state PWD minister determine how candidates are selected for the upcoming assembly elections. @OfficeOfRG @INCIndia @INCKarnataka @HarshaMoilyINC

English summary

A tweet by senior Congressman, Veerappa Moily has raised eyebrows. While slamming the process in which candidates are selected, he came down heavily on the role of money power in politics. "But the tweet was not posted by me" he defended to media.