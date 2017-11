ಪ್ರದ್ಯುಮ್ನನ ಕೊಲೆಯಂಥ ಘಟನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಕೊನೆ ಎಂದು?

Karnataka

ವಿವೇಕ ಬೆಟ್ಕುಳಿ, ಕಾರವಾರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Where our eductaion system is heading? Why murders are happening just for the sake of postponing examination? Why exams are being thrust on the students? When will the incidents like murder of Pradyuman stop?