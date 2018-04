'ಬಸವಣ್ಣಗೆ ಹಾರ ಹಾಕಬಾರದೆಂದು ಹೇಳಲು ಶೋಭಾ ಯಾರು?'

Karnataka

oi-Prasad

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Basavanna is the harbinger of equality. Inequality can be reduced through empowerment & better distribution. We have implemented a number of schemes to empower the SC/ST, OBCs, Minorities & women. We have by law allocated 24% of resources to SC/ST. 5/5

English summary

Basavanna is not property of Shobha Karandlaje. Who is she to tell not to garland Basaveshwara? Congress leader and home minister Ramalinga Reddy has lambasted Shobha Karandlaje. Shobha had allegedly stated they will not allow Congress leaders to malign the statue of Basavanna.