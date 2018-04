ಸ್ವಯಂ ಘೋಷಿತ ದೇವ ಮಾನವ ಅಸಾರಾಮ್ ಬಾಪು ರೇಪ್ ಕೇಸ್ : ಟೈಮ್ ಲೈನ್

India

Asaram and all other accused have been convicted by Jodhpur Timeline: Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Court in a rape case. Nearly five years after rape charges were levelled against self-styled godman, Asaram Bapu, the Jodhpur Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Court pronounce its verdict today(April 25th)