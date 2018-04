India

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will observe a day-long fast here on Friday to demand Special Category Status (SCS) to the state. It is notable that Friday is also Naidu's birthday. Naidu will sit on hunger strike at Indira Gandhi Stadium from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm to pressurise the Centre to grant the SCS to Andhra Pradesh.