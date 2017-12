ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿಯಲ್ಲೊಂದು ಚಿನ್ನಾರಿ ಬಾಲಕನ ವಾನರ ಸೈನ್ಯ

Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A two years old boy, Samartha has many friends to play with him. But here a twist, he nevwr plays with friends like him but with monkeys around 10-15. Its story of boy belongs to Allapur village in Kundagol taluk of Dharwad district.