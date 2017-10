ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ನಟಿ ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಪಡುಕೋಣೆ ದಾವಣಗೆರೆಗೆ ಬಂದಿದ್ದೇಕೆ?

Davanagere

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Bollywood star, also becoming famous in Hollywood, Bengaluru's Deepika Padukone travelled to Jagalur taluk near Davangere for her TLLLFoundation(The Live Love Laugh) NGO work to meet villagers yesterday(Oct 10th). The NGO is working for depressed people.