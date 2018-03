ವಿಶ್ವ ಜಲದಿನ: ದಾಹವನ್ನು ನೀಗಿಸುವ ಆ ಲೋಟವನ್ನು ತುಂಬಿಸೋಣ

Features

oi-Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

World Water Day, on 22 March every year, is about focusing attention on the importance of water. The theme for World Water Day 2018 is ‘Nature for Water’ – exploring nature-based solutions to the water challenges we face in the 21st century. Here is an article by Sri Ravishankar, founder of Art of Living on water.