ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಕರಗ ಎಷ್ಟೊಂದು ಸುಂದರ, ಮಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ಹೂಗಳ ಉತ್ಸವ

oi-Mahesh

English summary

The oldest community festivals on Namma Bengaluru 'Bangalore Karaga' kicks off from the Dharmarayaswamy temple in Thigalarapet towards midnight of March 31.The 11-day festival starts with the flag hoisting. This year the Karaga (sacred floral pot) will be carried by Lakshimisha