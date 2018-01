ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಶಿಸ್ತಿನ ಸಿಪಾಯಿ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ

Elections

Mahesh

English summary

In the perspective of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, we present the short biography and political journey of Lingayat leader, State BJP President BS Yeddyurappa. BSY- Key person to watch in Karnataka - "More than me a candidate for CM post in the State, BJP winning Assembly Elections in Karnataka is matter of prestige, a challenge to me and to my team". -This is the stand taken by B S Yeddyurappa.