ಕನ್ನಡ ಬಾವುಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಸತ್ಯ ಮೇವ ಜಯತೇ..ಮರೆತಿರಾ?

Response

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Opinion : How Can CM of Karnataka miss Sathya Meva Jayate from Official Kannada Flag. The emblem and word 'Sathya Meva Jayate' is an adaptation of the Lion Capital of Ashoka which was erected around 250 BCE at Sarnath, near Varanasi in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh